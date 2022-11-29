Fifa World Cup 2022: Portugal enter last 16 with a 2-0 win over Uruguay

Bruno Fernandes scores two goals in the second half to move Portugal to the top of Group H

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scores their second goal from the penalty spot. — Reuters

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 1:09 AM

Portugal booked their place in the World Cup last 16 on Monday as a Bruno Fernandes' second-half double secured a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Fernandes’ cross was missed by Cristiano Ronaldo and flew straight into the net.

The Manchester United midfielder added a second in injury time from the penalty spot as Portugal moved to the top of Group H with six points.

Portugal enjoyed superior possession but Uruguay kept them at bay to play a goalless first half.

Both teams had their moments in the first half as they found themselves in positions to take the lead but couldn't convert their chances. Eyes were set on the big guns to deliver magic but the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Edinson Roberto Cavani could not find the back of the net.

However, the half was eventful with Portugal making constant runs to the Uruguayan box. The battle between the European giant and the South American team ensued in a few yellow cards as some of the players made it to the referees' book.