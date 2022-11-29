Fifa World Cup 2022: Portugal enter last 16 with a 2-0 win over Uruguay

Watch: How Morocco's Achraf Hakimi celebrates win over Belgium with his mother at the stadium
The defender ran to his mother in the stands and gave her a kiss after his team's 2-0 win against Belgium
Portugal booked their place in the World Cup last 16 on Monday as a Bruno Fernandes' second-half double secured a 2-0 win over Uruguay.
The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Fernandes’ cross was missed by Cristiano Ronaldo and flew straight into the net.
The Manchester United midfielder added a second in injury time from the penalty spot as Portugal moved to the top of Group H with six points.
Portugal enjoyed superior possession but Uruguay kept them at bay to play a goalless first half.
Both teams had their moments in the first half as they found themselves in positions to take the lead but couldn't convert their chances. Eyes were set on the big guns to deliver magic but the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Edinson Roberto Cavani could not find the back of the net.
However, the half was eventful with Portugal making constant runs to the Uruguayan box. The battle between the European giant and the South American team ensued in a few yellow cards as some of the players made it to the referees' book.
As soon as Messi scored that first goal with a sublime finish from outside the box, the giant stadium started reverberating with the anthem of the Argentina national team
Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles
After a 1-0 lead in the Group F match, Canada lose the game to end their hopes for the last 16
Morocco stunned the powerful Belgian team with an unforgettable 2-0 victory at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday
He was injured at the end of the first half of the historic 2-1 victory over Argentina, in the kingdom's first match of the Cup on Tuesday
Bounou lined up with the team for the national anthems then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui
It was the North African country's first win at a World Cup since they beat Scotland in 1998