Fifa World Cup 2022: Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1

Lionel Messi's first half goal from a penalty went in vain as the South Americans surprisingly failed to match KSA's aggression
France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud’s two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 on Tuesday.
Giroud equalled Thierry Henry’s national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe’s cross in the 71st minute.
Moments earlier, Mbappe headed in Ousmane Dembele’s cross from the right to start this World Cup as he finished the last — with a goal. He knelt with one hand behind his back and his finger on his forehead in a new celebration.
Giroud didn’t even score at the last World Cup.
Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead when he turned in winger Mathew Leckie’s cross in the ninth minute. France midfielder Adrien Rabiot equalized with a powerful header in the 27th and set up Giroud’s first goal shortly after.
France was playing without the injured Karim Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup last week.
ALSO READ:
Lionel Messi's first half goal from a penalty went in vain as the South Americans surprisingly failed to match KSA's aggression
He hopes that this won't be the last tournament for Lionel Messi, of whom he is an ardent fan
Police said that the roadshows of both groups reached a cemetery in the area, after which the members of both sides got into an argument
There were three defensive changes from the Albiceleste's 5-0 victory against the UAE last week, in their final World Cup warm-up
Clifton Broumand has come all the way from Washington DC, USA
The Argentines march into the tournament as Copa America holders — unbeaten in 36 matches since 2019
US started energetically and took a 1-0 lead with a 36th minute goal from Timothy Weah
The Dutch fans were jubilant after the final whistle, singing and dancing as they made their way out of the stadium