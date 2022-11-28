Fifa World Cup 2022: Germany snatch draw with Spain

Four-time Champions Germany will have to play out of their skins to stop a rampaging Spain in a must win game to avoid elimination in only their second game of the World Cup
Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench to salvage a first Qatar World Cup point for Germany as they held Spain to a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium.
Spain substitute Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the second half of the clash between Group E heavyweights in Doha on Sunday.
Yet Fullkrug ensured Germany avoided back-to-back defeats after they were stunned by Japan in their opening match, equalising with seven minutes of regulation time to play.
The draw leaves Spain top, ahead of their final group game against Japan, with Germany needing to beat Costa Rica and hope La Roja do them a favour to have any chance of qualifying.
The first half saw Spain controlling the initial play with Germany finding it difficult to get possession of the ball in the initial minutes. German players kept chasing the ball with Spain controlling the midfield through Pedri and Gavi.
Dani Olmo almost scored in the 7th minute after attempting a long-range shot with his right foot, but it hit the crossbar as Germany narrowly avoided conceding the first goal. Gavi advanced the ball to the German penalty area before passing it to Pedri, who then sent it to Olmo.
Germany got possession in the 9th minute and put ahead their first attack in the 10th minute. Germany were ahead of Spain for a brief moment as Antonio Rudiger ventured offside by just half a torso after heading the ball into the net in the 40th minute much to the German fans' disappointment.
Spain counterattacked in the 41st minute but could not breach the German box, as the opponent defenders filled the box in defence.
Four-time Champions Germany will have to play out of their skins to stop a rampaging Spain in a must win game to avoid elimination in only their second game of the World Cup
