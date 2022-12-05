England breeze through Senegal wall to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

England's Harry Maguire, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford celebrate qualifying for the quarter finals. Photo: Reuters

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 1:20 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 1:23 AM

England were too strong for Senegal as the Three Lions stormed into the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over the Africans on Sunday.

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka set up England's mouth-watering quarterfinal clash with defending champions France.

France had earlier beaten Poland 3-1 in their round of clash on Sunday.

While France were brilliant against the spirited Poles, Senegal failed to up a fight with a young and fearless England team.

England showed their attacking intent from the start and deservedly took a two-goal first half lead through Henderson (38th minute) and Kane (third minute of injury time in first half).

Saka then put the game to bed with a fine finish in the 57th minute.

Senegal couldn't keep pace with England's intensity as the 2018 World Cup semifinalists will now face France with a lot of confidence.

