Amazing Dubai: These Argentina fans plan to be back in UAE after enjoying Qatar World Cup

The group of friends hope to see the team win their third Cup before returning to the emirate to continue their celebration

Jose (left), Rafael (centre) and Sergio

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 8:46 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 8:47 PM

Jose, Sergio and Rafael love travelling, so when they decided to travel to Qatar for Argentina’s World Cup matches, Dubai naturally became part of their grand plan.

And they did what they had planned by spending a memorable week in Dubai before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup. “We were in Dubai before coming to Doha,” Jose told this reporter.

“It’s an amazing city. We saw all the famous places, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, everything is so amazing in Dubai,” he said.

“We are going back to Dubai for a few more days now, then we will return for Argentina’s round of 16 clash. The big advantage is that it’s very easy to come to Doha from Dubai. It takes only one hour.

“That’s why we had decided that we would spend more time in Dubai when we come here for the World Cup.”

Jose and Rafael were also at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro when Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final. Now this group of friends is hoping to see their team win their third World Cup title here in Qatar.

“It’s a dream that we have for so many years,” Jose said.

ALSO READ:

Argentina have found their rhythm and reached the second round in the tournament after their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the first game.

“The Saudi shock woke up our players. In the second game (against Mexico), they were a little slow in the first half. In the second half, Argentina remembered how to play football. I think today against Poland, it was a really good performance,” Jose said.

Meanwhile, Rafael heaved a sigh of relief after Argentina made it to the next round.

“It’s a great relief. We won with such a convincing performance tonight that we are in peace now,” he said.