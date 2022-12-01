Amazing Dubai: These Argentina fans plan to be back in UAE after enjoying Qatar World Cup

The Danes looked desperately for an equaliser late in the second half, but Australia survived to book their place in the next round
Jose, Sergio and Rafael love travelling, so when they decided to travel to Qatar for Argentina’s World Cup matches, Dubai naturally became part of their grand plan.
And they did what they had planned by spending a memorable week in Dubai before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup. “We were in Dubai before coming to Doha,” Jose told this reporter.
“It’s an amazing city. We saw all the famous places, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, everything is so amazing in Dubai,” he said.
“We are going back to Dubai for a few more days now, then we will return for Argentina’s round of 16 clash. The big advantage is that it’s very easy to come to Doha from Dubai. It takes only one hour.
“That’s why we had decided that we would spend more time in Dubai when we come here for the World Cup.”
Jose and Rafael were also at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro when Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final. Now this group of friends is hoping to see their team win their third World Cup title here in Qatar.
“It’s a dream that we have for so many years,” Jose said.
ALSO READ:
Argentina have found their rhythm and reached the second round in the tournament after their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the first game.
“The Saudi shock woke up our players. In the second game (against Mexico), they were a little slow in the first half. In the second half, Argentina remembered how to play football. I think today against Poland, it was a really good performance,” Jose said.
Meanwhile, Rafael heaved a sigh of relief after Argentina made it to the next round.
“It’s a great relief. We won with such a convincing performance tonight that we are in peace now,” he said.
The Danes looked desperately for an equaliser late in the second half, but Australia survived to book their place in the next round
The golden generation have always flattered to deceive
Regardless of the outcome of his preferred team in the tournament, Mark will take home something beautiful from Qatar
However, the sport — as in many places around the world — can offer an escape from the troubles of daily life
Two games into their tournament bid to win a record sixth time, the Seleção have conceded neither a goal, nor a shot on target, in victories over Serbia and Switzerland
Either one of two of the biggest stars of European club football could fail to qualify for the knockout stages in Qatar
Spurred on by an electric atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama stadium, the Americans oozed confidence and was always in control
Ecuador's players slumped to the turf in tears on the final whistle but in truth they were second best on the night