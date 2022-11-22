'A deserved victory': Sheikh Mohammed hails incredible Saudi win over Argentina at Fifa World Cup

Police said that the roadshows of both groups reached a cemetery in the area, after which the members of both sides got into an argument
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tribute to the Saudi Arabian football team following one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history, as they beat title tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.
“A deserved victory. Combative performance. An Arab joy. Congratulations to the Saudi national team who made us happy,” the Dubai Ruler tweeted.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, also shared his support for the Saudi Arabian team on social media as two-time World Cup champions Argentina lost their opening game.
ALSO READ:
Police said that the roadshows of both groups reached a cemetery in the area, after which the members of both sides got into an argument
There were three defensive changes from the Albiceleste's 5-0 victory against the UAE last week, in their final World Cup warm-up
Clifton Broumand has come all the way from Washington DC, USA
The Argentines march into the tournament as Copa America holders — unbeaten in 36 matches since 2019
US started energetically and took a 1-0 lead with a 36th minute goal from Timothy Weah
The Dutch fans were jubilant after the final whistle, singing and dancing as they made their way out of the stadium
It’s been 56 years since the Three Lions last lifted the glittering Jules Rimet Cup, the symbol of football supremacy in the world
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen secured the victory with late goals, one scoring deep in injury time