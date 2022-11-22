Qatar 2022 Fast Match Report - Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Fans look forward to Qatar 2022. Here’s what they have to say.
Saudi Arabia came from behind to stun Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1
FIFA's Chairman of the Referees' committee Pierluigi Collina believes players' safety should be paramount
FIFA's chief spokesman defended FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
FIFA's president told reporters on the eve of the Qatar World Cup that he knows what discrimination feels like.
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski discusses the Qatar 2022 being his last tournament