UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Former Mexico goalkeeper great Oswaldo Sanchez speaks on Mexico’s chances in World Cup

Former Mexico goalkeeper great Oswaldo Sanchez speaks on Mexico’s chances in World Cup. Oswaldo played in three World Cups from 1998 to 2006.


More news from fifa world cup videos