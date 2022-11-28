UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

FOOTBALL: FIFA World Cup: England v USA fans

By Team KT

Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 4:50 PM

USA fans are left optimistic they can qualify for the knockout phase in Qatar as England left disappointed.


More news from fifa world cup videos