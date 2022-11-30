UAE

Fifa 2022: Guardado calls playing in 5 World Cups his 'personal pride'

'You dream about playing at one. Imagine playing at five,' says Mexican midfielder

Sep 20, 2022; Carson, CA, USA; Mexican National Team midfielder Andres Guardado during media day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 20, 2022; Carson, CA, USA; Mexican National Team midfielder Andres Guardado during media day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

