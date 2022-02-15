UAE-based sustainable clothes brand launches new online store, goes international

'Tis the time to dress up
A homegrown sustainable athleisure brand from the UAE seeks to go global with the launch of its new online store.
F5's website (ww.f5global.com) includes sustainable, organic, and vegan streetwear. The collection offers a range of products from cropped tees, leggings, hoodies, and joggers to face masks.
The move is part of the brand's mission to promote ethical fashion, and production. The e-commerce platform will make sustainable fashion accessible globally while offering same-day delivery to customers in the UAE.
"The launch of www.f5global.com will allow customers to shop from our sustainable collections globally. My mission is to raise awareness on conscious consumerism and grow F5 Global into the international market to make environmental-friendly fashion more accessible,” said Sarisha Ved of F5.
Based on data a large majority of consumers have shifted their purchase behaviour towards being more sustainable in the past five years. About 32 per cent of millennials choose sustainable alternatives, compared to 24-29 per cent of older generations.
