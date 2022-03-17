The gentleman's guide to shopping for the races

Made to measure is probably the route to choose and Dubai has a huge selection to choose from

By Jacquie Doyle Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 3:29 PM

Gentlemen should, in theory, have as much choice as ladies when it comes to shopping for smartest Dubai World Cup ensembles. But, do they? When I spend a sand-stormy afternoon wandering the avenues of shopping malls here, I’m not so sure.

If I were male, my first choice would probably be Tom Ford, Gucci or Armani for top class and classic tailoring. After that I’m not sure I would stay in ready-to-wear. I, personally, have not come across a pre-loved store for men and rental would seem to be all about morning suits and conventional “black tie” evening dress.

Made to measure is probably the route to choose and Dubai has a huge selection to choose from. For real sartorial elegance, it would be hard to better the appropriately named Italian suit makers, Sartoria Rossi in DIFC Gate Avenue or Nakheel Mall on the Palm. With locations in cities worldwide, they are up-to-date on the current trends. Or for those on a more modest budget, a trip to Bur Dubai will take one into the heartland of gentlemen's tailoring with a host of reasonably priced but very efficient companies, including Prince Custom Tailors who have covered the backs of some of Dubai's finest.

