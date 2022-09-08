NUMAISH is back with a bang

An interesting mix of 90+ leading and debutante designers will showcase their latest collections from September 16-17 in Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 5:45 PM

The Festive Season has officially begun and so has the excitement! NUMAISH Festive Fair is bringing you the best of fashion from prominent labels for the upcoming season of festivals and weddings. The exhibition is all set to return to the city from September 16-17 in Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

What’s the focus of the exhibition this time around?

An interesting mix of 90+ leading and debutante designers will showcase their latest collections in Women’s, Men’s & Kids’ Wear, Jewellery, Accessories & Home Décor on 16 and 17 September at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers from 11am-9pm. NUMAISH Festive Fair 2022 is back with a lot of firsts.

• OGAAN ­— India’s leading Multi Designer store will be presenting leading Indian brands for the first time ever for UAE shoppers.

• Presenting 40 fresh labels for the first time, exclusive to NUMAISH in the 90+ designers mix.

How would you define the NUMAISH legacy?

NUMAISH was established in 2012, It is a registered trademark in the UAE & GCC. The brand has received its accolades internationally — with Vanitha Ratna Award 2018, and Asia One’s World’s Greatest Achievers Women 2016 – 17. We have successfully completed over 60 exhibitions in Dubai and Singapore and are proud to have introduced new concepts in the exhibition business. NUMAISH constantly strives to bring the best of India’s fashion to the UAE shoppers under one roof. Our key focus of every show is the “Curation” that plays a vital role in bringing an interesting mix of well known designers plus fresh talent at every edition which is a major attraction for all our shoppers who are always on the look out new designs and trends.

How has women’s wear evolved in the last decade?

Comfort and fashion are going hand in hand especially since the onset of Covid-19. Women are now looking into relaxed fits and silhouettes and like the option of dressing up or down with jewellery and accessories. Fusion wear is gaining huge popularity in a variety of fabrics and textiles. Shoppers are looking for affordable brand wear and want to match current trends and have their own style statement.

What’s the ONE thing shoppers need to watch out for?

In this festive edition, shoppers can come assured that they can find their look for any occasion/celebration only at NUMAISH. They can also match their outfit with a variety of accessories and jewellery all under one roof.

Who are the designers that will be showcased?

The two-day Fashion Exhibition returns showcasing a versatile mélange of over 90 Designers with ethnic and wedding, western and fusion wear, formal and bridal collections, jewellery, accessories and home décor. Watch out for these exclusive brands at NUMAISH: OGAAN, Nupur Kanoi, Uri by Mrunalini Rao, Twenty Nine India, Medha, Dhaaga & Co., The Milk and Cord, Mauve Unit X.

How should one choose their style statement?

Firstly, a person needs to have an idea of what they represent and understand their creative edge. Once that is determined, look into your own closet to know what kind of clothes make you happy. Next is to find fashion inspiration to help you create a fashion mood board, which will guide you into making a capsule wardrobe for different occasions and its always good to experiment with unique style choices.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com