Fashion: Summer wedding must-haves

NUMAISH founder Manisha Chhabra talks about the upcoming lifestyle exhibition that caters to the upcoming wedding, Ramadan and summer season, where more than 80 Designers will showcase their artistic talents on March 11-12 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

How does NUMAISH sieve through the talent?

Our vision is to offer unique curations for every season. The designer mix needs to be an interesting selection of affordable luxury brands with creative styles and silhouettes and optimum price points under one roof, providing leading and upcoming designers a platform to create a presence in an international market.

Manisha Chhabra

One of your key initiatives is reviving tradition. Why is it important?

Over the years NUMAISH has become renowned for supporting Revivalist Designers, who have ensured that traditional hand-woven textiles are infused with a modern blend to appeal to the younger generation. Their creations are known to have made a significant economic impact in the villages of India. We feel proud to empower women and brands, who take initiatives for making fashion sustainable, ethical and reviving heritage weaves. Watch out for She Kantha (Self Help Enterprise), the brand is making its debut in the UAE.

The forthcoming exhibition also focuses on summer weddings. What according to you is the perfect summer wedding mood board?

From the past two years, people have chosen comfort over style and correctly so, even weddings became more intimate with a limited guest list. But summer weddings are paving their way with full capacity and grandiose, which will give attendees a chance to curate their statement looks with a reliable foundation of clothes and accessories. A summer wedding mood board should reflect a mix of pastel to pop colours. Abstract/floral prints are on-trend with boho chic elements. NUMAISH will definitely be the place for the shoppers to find their signature style.

What are some must-have accessories for a summer wedding?

Accessories can add dazzle to any outfit, from traditional to modern, the must haves this season are the embellished potlis and bespoke simple classic diamond jewellery with precious stones.

NUMAISH Lifestyle Exhibition was established in 2012. How has fashion evolved in the last 10 years?

The fashion business is constantly evolving. When we started in 2012, it was much more retail-oriented, but the industry is taking drastic shifts and becoming increasingly digital post Covid-19. We are well aware that there are several e-commerce websites, which led us to launch our own online shopping portal — numaishestore.com. Consumer behaviour is also changing and it is becoming more of a price conscious market, where the phrase “value for money” has become more relevant. We constantly do research on the new brands and current fashion trends to see if they have scope in the UAE market. NUMAISH plays a key role in understanding design trends and shoppers’ mindsets, attending fashion weeks. It’s very risky to get complacent in such an ever-changing industry.

What can we expect from your home décor collection?

Our Home Décor designers will be geared with their collections to adorn your home for daily usage or giving gifts and even decorating your house for the upcoming festive season.

