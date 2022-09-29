Fashion: Summer styles that will totally work for fall too

Since the UAE summer is going to last longer than we thought (or think each year), it’s time to add a handful of summer dresses to our closet

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 8:20 PM

J Lo gave us serious summer fashion goals! Didn’t she? And since the UAE summer is going to last longer than we thought (or think each year), it’s time to add a handful of summer dresses to our closet (or retain the best picks). And the best part, these dresses would totally work for fall too.

How to choose a dress?

“With a modern, high-low styling approach, we see more love for feminine dresses with fresh in-house designed prints in easy, wearable styles,” said Francesca Zedda, Head of Styling, Marks & Spencer. “We have made it easy for our customers to find the perfect summer dress keeping in mind two crucial style features — quality material and vibrant statement prints. You can embrace the warm weather wearing linen, breathable, and quality pieces made to last,” she added. “Wear a colour or print that complements your complexion,” advised Brooke Tate, stylist, Wear That, a digital styling platform that offers women a personal styling experience from the comfort of their homes.

How to style your summer dress in the fall

“I recommend upping the game with the right accessories; don’t be afraid to play with a mix of footwear, scarves, hats, bags, et al.,” said Pamina Weiss, designer, Hey Marly, a fashion accessories brand. With Hey Marley, you can choose between colourful and chic interchangeable straps for the sandals, plus the bases come in different hues too. “Get the most out of your summer dresses by styling them in a fresh way for fall. Just add cowboy boots and a leather biker jacket for a new season spin, or layer a blazer and preppy loafers to create an office-appropriate look,” said Brooke. “Most fashion experts say less is more and that applies to adding accessories to your outfit. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear any jewellery at all; a dainty necklace and a nice watch is all you really need to polish off your look,” said the experts from OVS, an Italian men’s and women’s apparel brand. For the perfect day out in the sun, slip into M&S Linen Blend Animal Print Shift Dress, which combines classic and contemporary styles. “These dresses are a staple for those relaxed daytime beach attire, paired with sandals and sunglasses or styled with a belt and heels to turn it into an evening look,’’ added Francesca.

What’s ruling the fashionscape?

“Animal print, cocoa shades, luxe leather and Y2K-inspired looks are some of our big trends focuses for this season but we also believe that investing in brilliant basics and timeless staples is a must for outfit building all year,” said Brooke. Embroidery, applique, lace inserts, pleat details, et al features across the M&S range, with a confident and uplifting colour palette, “That complements the change in mindset as we start to plan outfits for events,” added Francesca. Pamina added how it is important to prioritise your comfort when choosing a pair, “If your feet are aching you won’t look or feel your best. If the sandals can be customised to suit every style, that is a big plus.”

