Classic meets quirky: Your summer fashion fix with Reo Fashion

Chasing sunsets? Here's a new summer collection to watch out for

By PARTNER CONTENT Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 9:19 PM

Back to basics

Can’t do summer without a classic white dress in your closet? Style it with statement earrings for a signature look.

DRESS DH95

Embrace the lighter shades this season with Hawaiian and floral prints, to get that relaxed holiday look on!

RESORT SHIRT DH55

FLORAL TOP DH50

LADIES SHORTS DH50

Who knew a day in the park could be both comfy and chic? Pastel hues and summer prints are all the rage this season.

RIB TOP (left) DH55

AOP TROUSER DH50

KNIT TOP (right) DH85

SKIRT DH75

SUMMER LOVE

While the white tee can be styled in numerous ways, with pants, shorts or leggings, this metallic pleated skirt has got trendy written all over it.

KNIT TOP DH40

SKIRT DH85

COOL & COMFY

If you’re planning on giving your kids’ closet a makeover this summer, then look no further! Here are some stripes, colours and all the fun to dress them up.

LONG DRESS (left) DH65

KNIT DRESS (right) DH30

BOYS POLO T-SHIRT DH40

BOYS SHORTS DH30

GIRLS LONG SLEEVE

T-SHIRT DH35

DENIM DUNGAREE DH75