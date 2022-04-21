Classic meets quirky: Your summer fashion fix with Reo Fashion

With the UAE transitioning into the sat-sun weekend, let’s take a look at what the rules of dressing for the last day of the working week will be
Fashion3 months ago
Back to basics
Can’t do summer without a classic white dress in your closet? Style it with statement earrings for a signature look.
DRESS DH95
Embrace the lighter shades this season with Hawaiian and floral prints, to get that relaxed holiday look on!
RESORT SHIRT DH55
FLORAL TOP DH50
LADIES SHORTS DH50
Who knew a day in the park could be both comfy and chic? Pastel hues and summer prints are all the rage this season.
RIB TOP (left) DH55
AOP TROUSER DH50
KNIT TOP (right) DH85
SKIRT DH75
SUMMER LOVE
While the white tee can be styled in numerous ways, with pants, shorts or leggings, this metallic pleated skirt has got trendy written all over it.
KNIT TOP DH40
SKIRT DH85
COOL & COMFY
If you’re planning on giving your kids’ closet a makeover this summer, then look no further! Here are some stripes, colours and all the fun to dress them up.
LONG DRESS (left) DH65
KNIT DRESS (right) DH30
BOYS POLO T-SHIRT DH40
BOYS SHORTS DH30
GIRLS LONG SLEEVE
T-SHIRT DH35
DENIM DUNGAREE DH75
