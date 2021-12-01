Celebrate the year of the 50th with this limited edition jewellery

by Purva Grover Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 8:44 PM

It’s the Year of the 50th and we can’t keep calm, for on our dressers are colours of pride, celebration and patriotism. Global and homegrown jewellery brands are rejoicing in the occasion with special, limited-edition trinkets from lapel pins to bangles, bracelets to necklaces, and brooches to pendants, giving us a chance to adorn ourselves in luminous jewellery as we celebrate this milestone. We play shop, join in the National Day celebrations for you’d love what’s on offer.

We’ve all sung Ishy Bilady a number of times and with pride, haven’t we? Here’s your chance to flaunt the national anthem with Emirati Pride bracelets and pendants from La Marquise Jewellery, a global chain of retail boutiques, with 14 outlets in the country. “This collection is a tribute to the meaningful symbol and unity of the UAE National Flag. Each piece features vivid hand-cut and polished gemstones. The back of each piece features the Expo 2020 logo, supporting this monumental occasion,” says Nishith Shah, creative visionary/designer, La Marquise Jewellery.

The idea of adorning trinkets is one of the best ways to pay homage to the land, isn’t it? “Jewellery is precious, just like our country is to our hearts. Jewellery worn daily represents our love and dedication to the country while celebrating its success when worn throughout the year,” says Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO, Al Fardan Group, a home-grown jewellery brand with over 70 years of history. The brand has collaborated with Turkish designer house Terzihan to launch a collection of elegant UAE National Day bangles to recognise the excellent opportunities it has provided its citizens and residents and applaud the success of various initiatives that have collectively made the UAE the most thriving country in the world. Only 50 of these pieces have been created, and each bangle is engraved with its own individual serial number. “The design takes its inspiration from the colours of the UAE flag, which signify bravery, strength, courage, hope and peace. Providing an imaginative way of professing affection for the UAE and recognising the importance of National Day, these 50 iconic bangles have been crafted by Istanbul-based designers,” adds Hasan. The green, white, black and red shades of the flag are immediately recognisable, whilst the vibrant pops of colour also perfectly accentuate the precious diamonds and distinctive textures.

Tanishq, another popular brand, is celebrating this Golden Jubilee with an exclusive jewellery collection to mark the occasion, with more than 40 jewellery pieces spanning a variety of categories, including necklaces, rings, earrings and lapel pins. “The collection was conceptualised with awe for the great journey of this nation, its courage to dream big and make it happen. Through every design, we’ve tried to encapsulate that vision of deep-rooted culture and refreshing drive for modernity,” says Beate Steinfeld, Trend & Design Head, Tanishq International. Tanishq’s collection is inspired by symbols, such as the UAE flag, iconic falcon, date palm, and seven shining stars, the latter denoting the bond of the seven Emirates. “It was important to us to keep the collection versatile and discreet. By creating jewellery pieces that are symbolic of the spirit of the union, we have given you a unique way to showcase this pride and tell your own UAE story,” adds Beate.

Zproyecto, a homegrown healing and natural boutique, too has created a limited-edition bracelet comprising semi-precious stones to mark the occasion. It includes White Howlite, Carnelian, Black Tourmaline and Green Aventurine; reflecting some of the UAE’s national characteristics, alongside healing elements — Howlite for harmony and peace, Carnelian is a powerhouse for success, productivity and prosperity, while Black Tourmaline is for compassion and staying grounded; and the green Aventurine represents good health, wealth and prosperity. Zakiya Dhiyab Hamed Al Zakwani, company founder and owner, says, “The bracelet is a combination of beautiful, natural stones, showing your love and patriotism towards the UAE, in addition to loving yourself — by presenting your aura with healing crystals.” Another lovely piece by La Marquise, which would work as a touching gift, is the Sands of Time bracelet and brooch. A time-limited piece, it is a tribute to the extraordinary accomplishments of the nation’s vision. “The design takes inspiration from the iconic sand dunes of the UAE deserts. The distinctive central motif is a visual representation of the country’s map in free form. This is brought to life through a lustrous hand-enamelling technique that features the national flag colours in premium ceramic,” adds Nishith. Each piece is handcrafted, using warm tones of 18K solid rose gold and ethically-sourced white diamonds.

So, get yourself a jewel to celebrate. As Beate puts it, “Since time immemorial, jewellery has served as a sign of identity, of belonging to a community, as keepsake and memory. We treasure jewellery for the emotional connection it creates with the person who gifted it, the circumstances and how we acquired the jewellery. Why not use it to express our gratitude on this occasion?”

