Will F1, WRC return to Istanbul? Turkish President Erdogan, FIA’s Ben Sulayem hold talks

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of FIA – the governing body for world motorsport, met Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, to discuss a possible return of Formula One (F1) and World Rally Championship (WRC) to the country.

The 2024 F1 calendar comprises a record 24 grands prix. Turkey hosted F1 GP on nine occasions from 2005 to 2011, in addition to 2020 and 2021 during the global pandemic as a replacement for Singapore. Moreover, Turkey hosted a round of WRC 10 times. All these events were held at the F1 circuit of Istanbul Park.

Ben Sulayem said the talks during the meeting centred on a range of topics, including the possibility of a return of Formula 1 and WRC to Turkey.

“Istanbul Park is a modern circuit which is popular with drivers. The city of Istanbul is a thriving metropolis that would welcome a return of Formula One with open arms. President Erdogan also recognises the importance of the economic and cultural impact which top-notch motorsport – Formula One and WRC – brings to the country.”

The meeting in the Mediterranean resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, was hosted by former Turkish rally champion and FIA World Motor Sport Council member Serkan Yazici and President of the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED) Eren UclertopragI.

Ben Sulayem pointed out: “Moreover, TOSFED, our member club in Turkey, has a wealth of experience organising and managing major motorsport events. If the stars align, we could see a return of both world-class events to Turkey.”

During the meeting, Ben Sulayem also discussed the importance of increasing awareness of road safety and the support that FIA can provide through its research programmes.

