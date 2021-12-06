Hamilton wins third straight race in chaotic Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Verstappen’s pole position makes him the clear favourite for the race
Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with six laps remaining on Sunday to win the chaotic inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and pull even on points with his rival as Formula One’s thrilling championship race heads into the title-deciding finale in Abu Dhabi.
The race on the street circuit under the lights on the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) coastal resort area in Jeddah was marred by three standing starts, a pair of restarts, multiple safety cars and an intense back-and-forth between the title contenders.
Red Bull were allowed to negotiate a penalty for Verstappen, Mercedes head Toto Wolff slammed his headset in rage, and Hamilton drove into the back of his title rival before ultimately passing Verstappen for the win with six laps remaining.
“Lewis, that has got to be the craziest race I can remember,” Hamilton’s engineer radioed after he crossed the finish line.
“Great job, guys, great job!” Hamilton replied. “That’s more like it, let’s keep pushing!”
A dejected Verstappen, who has seen his hold on the title race evaporate over the last three races, was dejected.
“It is what it is,” the Dutchman said. “I tried, at least.”
Verstappen was penalised for going off course on the second restart, was later told to yield position to Hamilton, but Hamilton ran into the back of his Red Bull to damage the front wing on his Mercedes. The two then went back and forth over the closing sequence.
But once the seven-time world champion passed Verstappen for good, Hamilton controlled the finish and won for the third consecutive race. The British driver has eight wins on the season and has now pulled into a tie with Verstappen in the standings.
The championship will be decided next Sunday in the finale in Abu Dhabi.
