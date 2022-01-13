FIA opens detailed analysis into title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Mercedes driver goes into Sunday's season-ending decider level on points with Verstappen but 9-8 behind on race wins
F11 month ago
Formula One’s governing body started a detailed analysis on Thursday into last season’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in one of the most controversial finishes in F1 history.
The FIA said all teams have been consulted and that a discussion with drivers will now follow. Details will then be provided to the F1 commission next month before “final decisions” are announced when the season-opening Bahrain GP begins on March 18.
The FIA added that its newly-elected president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has also asked for proposals “to review and optimize the organization of the FIA F1 structure for the 2022 season,” after the race finish caused confusion. Race director Michael Masi faced heavy criticism and even outrage in some quarters.
Mercedes ended the dispute in December when it withdrew its appeal.
Mercedes had filed a pair of protests following the race, in which a late crash helped Verstappen beat Hamilton for his first title.
Both protests were dismissed, and Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal, a process that could dragged on into this year.
Hamilton had a nearly 12-second lead over Verstappen and was cruising to victory — and the season-long championship title — when another car behind them crashed with five laps remaining.
With the safety car out, Verstappen pitted for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed out to keep track position.
Masi initially said lapped drivers could not pass the safety car, then reversed the call in a decision that jumped Verstappen past several cars and back to second when the race resumed with one lap left.
Verstappen made the most of his quicker tires to zoom past Hamilton and deny the veteran British driver a record eighth title to move one ahead of fellow great Michael Schumacher.
The Mercedes driver goes into Sunday's season-ending decider level on points with Verstappen but 9-8 behind on race wins
F11 month ago
Formula One titles have been settled by collisions before, most notably between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in 1989 and 1990
F11 month ago
Abu Dhabi first hosted Formula One in 2009 and is one of the most lucrative races for commercial rights holders Liberty Media
F11 month ago
The CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management says the upgraded track will improve race experience
F11 month ago
The race on the street circuit under the lights on the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) coastal resort area in Jeddah was marred by three standing starts
F11 month ago
Hamilton, eight points behind with two races to go, was joined on the front row by teammate Valtteri Bottas
F11 month ago
Verstappen was second after starting seventh following a five-place grid drop for failing to respect warning flags in Saturday's qualifying
F11 month ago
DUBAI - Team Abu Dhabi’s Ahmed Al Hameli and Thani Al Qamzi finished a sensational first and second overall in a dramatic Grand Prix of Sharjah, the final round of the 2011 UIM F1 H20 World Championship, on Khalid Lagoon on Friday afternoon.
F13 months ago