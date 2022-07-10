Ferrari's Leclerc beats Verstappen to win Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen, who retired in the first two races of the season, is now 45 points behind Leclerc
Charles Leclerc overcame a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday and become Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen’s closest rival.
Red Bull’s Verstappen finished second with Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for the third race in a row.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz retired with an engine failure, his car rolling to a halt and flames erupting from the rear, with 14 laps to go while close on Verstappen’s tail and chasing a Ferrari one-two.
Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez, who had been second overall, also retired with a damaged car after a first lap collision with Mercedes’ George Russell.
There was contrasting fortune for Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., who spun out at the start of Q2
Leclerc dominated the Australian Grand Prix from start to finish to take the chequered flag ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez on Sunday
The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead
Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari one-two while Lewis Hamilton snatched third place
Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in one of the most controversial finishes in F1 history
His appointment comes in a year that has seen Saudi Arabia and Qatar added to the Formula One calendar on long-term contracts
The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver was standing against British lawyer Graham Stoker.