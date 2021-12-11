Fans return to Yas Marina for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A big turnout is expected for Saturday’s qualifying stage in which Hamilton and Verstappen will fight for pole position. (Supplied photo)

The return of the fans is a great boost to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after last year’s race was held behind closed doors

By Team KT Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 12:35 AM

Fans returned to the iconic Yas Marina Circuit as the Formula One bandwagon reached Abu Dhabi for the grand finale.

The return of the fans is a great boost to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after last year’s race was held behind closed doors, with only 600 front-line workers getting special passes as a tribute to their effort in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now fans can look forward to the historic showdown between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, as the title rivals head into Sunday’s race level on 369.5 points in the Driver’s World Championship standings.

Fans also watched Friday’s practice sessions as the teams began their final preparations for the race.

A big turnout is expected for Saturday’s qualifying stage in which Hamilton and Verstappen will fight for pole position to get an early advantage in Sunday’s title decider.

Meanwhile, families enjoyed ‘Family Friday’ and headed for the Oasis areas, Fanzones and the ever-popular vantage point, Abu Dhabi Hill, to make the most of the fun and cultural activities. Some of the world’s top musicians will also deliver live performances during the race weekend.

Foo Fighters, the legendary American rock band, will enthral fans at the Yas Marina after the final race on Sunday.