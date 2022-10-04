Ex-F1 chief Ecclestone faces fraud trial next October

The Alfa Romeo car was severely damaged, but Zhou Guanyu survived unhurt, thanks to the 'halo' cockpit protection device
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone will stand trial in October next year on charges of failing to declare a multi-million pound trust in Singapore to the British tax services, a judge in London said on Tuesday.
Ecclestone, 91, was charged in July over an alleged failure to declare more than £400 million ($453 million) of overseas assets to the UK government, accusations he denies.
He appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, arriving in the back of a white Range Rover.
Ecclestone wore glasses, a dark grey three-piece suit, white shirt and grey tie as he sat in court, unusually taking a position behind his lawyers rather than in the dock due to his hearing difficulties.
His wife watched from the public gallery as judge Deborah Taylor fixed the trial date for October 9, 2023, saying it could last up to six weeks.
The British businessman, whose financial net worth has been estimated at some $3 billion, is widely credited with transforming F1 commercially.
His control of the sport developed from the sale of television rights in the 1970s and he was chief executive of Formula One Group until January 2017.
The Crown Prosecution Service, which brings charges in England and Wales, said it brought the case for "fraud by false representation" after a "complex and worldwide" investigation by HM Revenue and Customs.
The Alfa Romeo car was severely damaged, but Zhou Guanyu survived unhurt, thanks to the 'halo' cockpit protection device
Home hero Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes took third, to claim a record 13th podium finish on home soil
The FIA said Zhou is under observation in the medical centre
The new grandstand, built specifically for 2022, is located between turns five and six, offering fans a thrilling F1 experience
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took second with Lewis Hamilton in third for Mercedes
Verstappen extended his Formula One championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday
Perez earned his third career F1 victory after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari cost pole-sitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit
FIA president wants all drivers, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, to respect the rules