Brand new grandstand at Yas Marina for this year's F1 race

The new grandstand, built specifically for 2022, is located between turns five and six, offering fans a thrilling F1 experience

A general view of the Yas Marina Circuit. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 6:51 PM

Tickets have gone on sale for a brand-new structure near the North Hairpin specifically built for the 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

Due to the exceptionally high demand, Yas Marina Circuit’s capacity has been increased for the first time in eight years.

The new grandstand, built specifically for 2022, is located between turns five and six, offering fans a thrilling F1 experience.

The Etihad Park is also just a short walk away, making this ticket a must for those looking for quick access to the Yasalam post-race concerts.

This year’s race weekend takes place from November 17 to November 20 at Yas Marina Circuit, with the 2022 F1 season-finale Grand Prix featuring another unmissable four-day weekend on Yas Island. Formula 1 fans are encouraged to secure their ticket now to not miss out on the on and off-track action.

The 2021 race was one of the most watched sporting events of the year with 108 million viewers tuning in for the title-deciding finale around the new layout at Yas Marina Circuit.

The 2022 season got underway in Bahrain earlier this month, promising similar drama and action with new rules creating a new generation of cars and new battles on the track.

Alongside four days of adrenaline-fueled entertainment, ticket holders can look forward to the thrills of live action at Yas Marina Circuit, the fun-filled adventures of Yas Island and the Yasalam post-race concerts – which will once again take place at Etihad Park.

Multi-Grammy nominated Swedish House Mafia are the first global superstars to be announced, headlining the Friday night Yasalam post-race concert.

Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Early Grand Prix ticket purchasers will also be able to secure Golden Circle tickets to get the best possible front row experience at the Etihad Park.

The final hospitality tickets also remain for those looking to upgrade their experience and enjoy premium views of the high-speed racing.