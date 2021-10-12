A Team Abu Dhabi one-two in Sharjah

DUBAI - Team Abu Dhabi’s Ahmed Al Hameli and Thani Al Qamzi finished a sensational first and second overall in a dramatic Grand Prix of Sharjah, the final round of the 2011 UIM F1 H20 World Championship, on Khalid Lagoon on Friday afternoon.

The race had been hyped as the showdown between the Qatar Team’s Alex Carella and Jay Price for the world title. Carella led by five points going into the 37-lap race and made the better start into the first couple of turns.

But the duo came together spectacularly at turn three and were both sidelined, the incident handing the world title to Carella. This enabled Team Abu Dhabi to control the race from the front of the field, with Al Hameli eventually beating Al Qamzi by 3.3s to confirm third and fourth in the World Championship for the Team Abu Dhabi duo.

“The plan was to win the race and spoil the Qatar party,” said a delighted Al Hameli, who finished the season in style with two race wins and two second places from four Grand Prix. Team-mate Al Qamzi set the fastest lap in the race to take maximum points in the Fast Lap Slam Trophy.

Salem Al-Mansoori qualified at the rear of the eight-boat field for the final UIM F-4S race of the season and finished seventh in a race where victory for Matthew Palfreyman was sufficient for the Briton to claim the F-4S title.