Zayed Sustainability Prize: Sheikh Mohammed awards 10 winners at Expo 2020 Dubai

Through its 86 winners across the five categories, the prize has till date positively impacted the lives of 370 million people around the world.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 12:21 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has awarded the 10 winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize during a ceremony held as part of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Winners announced in the five different categories are: Mamotest from Argentina (health), S4S Technologies from India (food), SOLshare from Bangladesh (energy) and Wateroam from Singapore (water).

In the fifth category of global high schools, there were winners from six regions of the world: Instituto Iberia from Dominican Republic (the Americas), Liceo Europeo from Spain (Europe and Central Asia), Eastern Mediterranean International School from Israel (Middle East and North Africa), Sayidina Abubakar Secondary School from Uganda (Sub-Saharan Africa), Hira School from Maldives (South Asia) and UWC ISAK from Japan (East Asia and Pacific).

