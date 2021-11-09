Yoga at Expo 2020: Free classes from November 15

Visitors to pavilion given opportunity to try five different videogames created in country
Ladies-only Monday morning yoga classes at the Expo 2020 Water Feature, starting on 15 November
Women visitors can participate in a ladies-only yoga classes at the Expo 2020 Water Feature, from November 15.
Water Feature Yoga will be held on Mondays from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.
The classes are free for all women who have a valid Expo 2020 ticket and will be led by an exciting line-up of some of the best yoga instructors in Dubai.
Participants must bring their own mats and towel, and reserve their place via the Glofox app.
Discounted valet parking is also available for all participants who register for the classes.
The Expo 2020 Water Feature is situated between Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park.
