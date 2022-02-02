Watch: Sheikh Mohammed surprises students at Expo 2020 Dubai

Video shows the Dubai Ruler bending down so that he can listen to a student

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 7:08 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 7:35 PM

The Dubai Ruler has given a group of students at Expo 2020 Dubai a royal surprise.

In a video, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, can be seen interacting with the children and posing for photos.

The video posted by Khalifa Saeed on Instagram on February 2 shows the Dubai Ruler bending down so that he can listen to a student.

Sheikh Mohammed is known to have a soft spot for children.

Last week, he had fulfilled the wish of a young boy who wanted to take a selfie with him.

And in October last year, he had fulfilled the wish of a crying child who desperately wanted to take a picture with him.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, had shared a video of a girl crying and requesting her mother to take her back to Expo 2020 so that she could meet Sheikh Mohammed and click a picture with him.

After seeing the video, Sheikh Mohammed invited the girl to Al Wasl Plaza.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com