Watch: Sheikh Hamdan visits Spain, Hungary and Korea pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

During the tour, the Dubai Crown Prince said the mega event highlights the best of innovation and excellence achieved by countries across the world

Photo: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 8:14 PM

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday toured the pavilions of Spain, Hungary, and the Republic of Korea at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking during the tour, Sheikh Hamdan said Expo 2020 highlights the best of innovation and excellence achieved by countries across the world, particularly solutions to overcome the most pressing challenges that the global community faces in diverse sectors.

He said the mega international event hosted by Dubai represents a rare opportunity for the youth to learn about the latest innovations that are shaping the world’s future and draw inspiration from creative ideas that are driving sustainable development in vital fields.

During his visit to the pavilion of Spain, located in the Sustainability District, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on its exhibits that highlight the rich productive and creative fabric of the country.

Under the theme ‘Intelligence for life’, the pavilion seeks to highlight the human capacity for innovation and the desire to preserve a good quality of life on the planet, both for current and future generations.

The Spain pavilion also celebrates the country’s deep, age-old ties to the Arab world with an open, eco-friendly exhibition that seamlessly blends ancient heritage and cutting-edge innovation.

A wide range of thought-provoking exhibits focus on how Spain is pioneering new education methods and fostering entrepreneurship. Spain’s commitment to sustainability is embodied in the pavilion itself, which is built from reusable materials.

Sheikh Hamdan also toured the Hungarian pavilion located in the Jubilee area. Under the theme ‘Aqua Roots of Hungary’, the country’s pavilion allows visitors to immerse themselves in a relaxing, healing and rehabilitative experience as the country spotlights its unique, mineral-rich thermal springs.

The pavilion sheds light on the healing power of water and balneotherapy - the ancient treatment of ailments by bathing in thermal mineral waters. In an interactive exhibition that reveals the origins of Hungary’s thermal springs, visitors can soak up the country’s wellness and spa culture - and how it is buoying the country’s health tourism industry.

Finally, Sheikh Hamdan visited the Korea pavilion in the Mobility District, where he was introduced to an interactive smart experience that presents what the country offers the world. National values presented through the pavilion’s design include solidarity, dynamic thinking, a commitment to innovation and flexibility in the face of change.

ALSO READ:

These traits are reflected in the pavilion’s facade, which constantly changes throughout the day. The facade is made up of brightly coloured spinning cubes and puts on a spectacular display, reflecting the spirit of the Korean landscape.

The five-storey building, one of the largest pavilions in Expo 2020, reflects Korea's focus on technological development and its leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in artificial intelligence technologies.