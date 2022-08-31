Watch: Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions, Garden in the Sky to reopen tomorrow; what you need to know

Come face to face with 9-metre giants at Alif, and walk through forest roots at Terra when Expo City Dubai starts receiving visitors

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 1:19 PM

You can relive your Expo 2020 Dubai memories from tomorrow, September 1, when two pavilions and a rotating observation deck reopen to the public. The legacy site, called Expo City Dubai, officially opens on October 1, but the Mobility and Terra pavilions and the Garden in the Sky will start receiving visitors from Thursday.

Tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion, while the Garden in the Sky experience is priced at Dh30 per ride. The pavilion tickets are free for children aged 12 and under, and the Garden in the Sky experience is free for those aged five and under.

The pavilions are open from 10am to 6pm, and the observation deck from 3pm to 6pm. From September 16, Garden in the Sky will start receiving visitors from 10am. Here is all you need to know about the attractions:

Garden in the Sky

The rotating observation deck is a flying garden that soars 55 metres above the ground. The tree-lined open-air upper deck and air-conditioned lower one offer panoramic, 360-degree views of the 4.38-sqkm Expo site. During the six-month Expo, it was among the top attractions, with scores of excited visitors queuing up for the experience.

Alif – The Mobility Pavilion

The biggest draws at the pavilion are its nine-metre-tall, photo-realistic figures from the Golden Age of Arab civilisation, including ancient navigator Ahmad Ibn Majid and celebrated explorer Ibn Battuta. You will be dwarfed by their giant presence, and wowed by their innovations that helped drive global mobility through the centuries.

The name of the pavilion, Alif – the first letter of the Arabic alphabet — symbolises the beginning of progress. Having started at the very beginning of the mobility journey, visitors end it with the future world of possibilities.

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

Wander through the roots of forests and dive into the blue depths of oceans, as you embark on a sustainability journey at this pavilion.

Terra, which means ‘Planet Earth’, offers an immersive experience through the wonders of the natural world. It demonstrates the damage being done to the planet, and highlights ways you can make a difference before it is too late. Visitors are encouraged to make a pledge towards positive change, with promises ranging from meat-free days, to swapping cars for public transport.

ALSO READ:

Built to be net-zero for both energy and water, it features 1,055 photovoltaic panels arranged on a 130-metre-wide roof canopy and atop a series of ‘Energy Trees’. The pavilion also uses cutting-edge water-reduction strategies, water recycling and alternative water sources.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com