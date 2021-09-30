Video: Zoom into the Expo 2020 Dubai site in breathtaking detail

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
A video released by the Dubai Municipality captures the Expo 2020 site down to its last detail. The video zooms into the site, offering a swooping bird's eye view of its offerings.
The video is a result of the municipality’s aerial photography of the site. It provides high-resolution aerial images with up to 10cm accuracy.
It was captured with the Geographic Information Systems centre’s GeoDubai aircraft.
In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, a top official had explained that the twin-propeller two-seater aircraft is equipped with high-resolution cameras of 150 megapixels to carry out the aerial photography.
The ultra-high-resolution cameras have an innovative backside-illuminated sensor to further enhance image quality, even in low light conditions.
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20201 day ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Expo 20202 days ago
Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4
Expo 20202 days ago