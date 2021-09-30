Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 looks like

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
You can take a train right to the heart of the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The Dubai Metro Expo 2020 Station will open tomorrow, October 1, as the region’s first World Expo begins its six-month run.
The Government of Dubai Media Office on Thursday shared a video of a ride to the site:
The Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro will offer passenger services from Saturday to Wednesday from 5am to 1.15am (of the following day).
On Thursday, the service will run from 5am to 2.15am; and on Friday, from 8am to 1.15am. The service frequency will be every 2.38 minutes during peak times.
Route 2020 extends 15km from the Jebel Ali Metro Station and connects seven stations.
The Expo Station is expected to receive 35,000 daily visitors of Expo during weekdays, and the number is set to increase to 47,000 daily during weekends. This number accounts for 29 per cent of the total expected number of daily visitors to Expo.
The stunning Expo station will provide direct access to Dubai Exhibition Centre. Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of Expo 2020, is also only a short walk away, according to the Expo website.
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4
