Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 looks like

Dubai - The stunning Expo station, which opens tomorrow, will provide direct access to Dubai Exhibition Centre

You can take a train right to the heart of the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The Dubai Metro Expo 2020 Station will open tomorrow, October 1, as the region’s first World Expo begins its six-month run.

The Government of Dubai Media Office on Thursday shared a video of a ride to the site:

The Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro will offer passenger services from Saturday to Wednesday from 5am to 1.15am (of the following day).

On Thursday, the service will run from 5am to 2.15am; and on Friday, from 8am to 1.15am. The service frequency will be every 2.38 minutes during peak times.

Route 2020 extends 15km from the Jebel Ali Metro Station and connects seven stations.

The Expo Station is expected to receive 35,000 daily visitors of Expo during weekdays, and the number is set to increase to 47,000 daily during weekends. This number accounts for 29 per cent of the total expected number of daily visitors to Expo.

The stunning Expo station will provide direct access to Dubai Exhibition Centre. Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of Expo 2020, is also only a short walk away, according to the Expo website.