Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony

The countdown for Expo 2020 has begun — and, yet again, all eyes are on Dubai.

This week, the world's greatest show will kick off with a 90-minute opening ceremony, featuring hundreds of performers.

The star-studded line-up will bring together headline acts from around the world as well as the best homegrown talent.

A stunning teaser video released by the Expo team is only adding to the fervour. Watch it here:

“This is the ‘big bang’ that sets the scene for 182 days of visually striking and emotionally inspiring experiences, as we invite visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world,” Tareq Ghosheh, chief event and entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, had said earlier.

Among others, the hotly-anticipated show will feature the likes of world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli and British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, as well as Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi and singing sensation Ahlam Alshamsi.

KT readers will be able to catch all the action live on the Khaleej Times website — on Thursday, September 30, 7.30pm. Watch this space!