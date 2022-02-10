Look: Sheikh Hamdan, Prince William tour Expo 2020 Dubai, share light moments

Dubai Crown Prince praised the British Royal’s contributions to global environmental preservation

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 9:50 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today met with Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in the United Kingdom’s national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Welcoming Prince William on his first official visit to the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the deep historical ties between the two countries and their shared desire to take bilateral relations to greater heights, especially in the areas of sustainability and environmental conservation.

Sheikh Hamdan praised Prince William’s contributions to global environmental preservation through various initiatives launched by him that have strengthened international collaboration in the field.