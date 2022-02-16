UAE-Turkey ties: President Erdogan visits Expo 2020 Dubai, witnesses National Day celebrations

Ceremony included a musical performance by the Modern Folk Ensemble of Istanbul celebrating the ancient music and folk heritage of Turkey

President of Turkey Erdogan praised Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. Photo: Twitter/Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

By WAM Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 8:12 AM

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited Expo 2020 Dubai today to join his country’s National Day celebrations at Al Wasl Plaza.

He was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Erdogan praised Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, saying: "We should all think together for a brighter future. To achieve this, we must act together. The disasters and new challenges faced by the world, especially in environment and health, lead us to seek solutions together. Achieving sustainability in all areas from agriculture to energy, from environment to economy is a priority goal.

"Turkey's participation in Expo, under the subtheme of Sustainability, is an expression of our strong stance in this area. Whatever happens, we are pursuing a process of development that respects man, nature, environment."

Sheikh Nahayan said: "The Turkish pavilion sheds light on the country’s traditional heritage and economic prospects, through various exhibits that showcase its latest innovations. The pavilion outlines Turkey's status as an excellent touristic, educational, and medical destination, and highlights its various investment opportunities across a range of sectors, including automotive, construction, logistics, aviation, and tourism."

"Diplomatic relations between the UAE and Turkey are witnessing continuous progress across various fields. The UAE constantly strives to enhance its bilateral relations with the Republic of Turkey through investments in sectors of common interest, with the aim of enhancing the deep cultural, religious, and historical ties that we share."

Through its theme ‘Rising for a Sustainable Future’, the Turkey Pavilion takes visitors on a fascinating journey through its cultural, technological and gastronomical heritage, shining a light on its architecture and handicrafts, while also hosting an array of cultural and folk shows.

Turkey's National Day ceremony included a musical performance by the Modern Folk Ensemble of Istanbul celebrating the ancient music and folk heritage of Turkey, using Eastern and Western instruments. The Expo 2020 Dubai site came alive with traditional Turkish music and dance throughout the day. The country is also hosting a sustainable fashion show at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre – a collaboration of designers, artists and community that will raise awareness of environmentally conscious fashion and living while also celebrating Turkish culture.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements, and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.