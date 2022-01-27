UAE: Expo 2020 Dubai brings cheer to these terminally-ill Emirati brothers

Mohammed Al Alawi and Mazen Al Alwi are both suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Mohammed Al Alawi and Mazen Al Alwi at Expo 2020. Photo: Supplied

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 12:19 PM

Two Emirati brothers from Khorfakkan were full of joy and wonder as they witnessed the grandeur of the world's greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai.

29-years-old Mohammed Al Alawi and his younger brother Mazen Al Alwi aged 25, are suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder characterised by generalised progressive muscular weakness, growth delays, heart problems and orthopaedic complications.

"This trip to the Expo 2020 Dubai was not only entertaining and engaging, but to experience such an exceptionally huge event hosted by the UAE, brought cheer and pride in us," said Mohammed, the elder of the two. Mazen was spellbound, witnessing the grandeur and the spectacle. "Nothing is impossible in my country," Mazen said.

Mohammed Al Alawi and Mazen Al Alwi at Expo 2020. Photo: Supplied

"Expo 2020 is nothing less than putting an Emirati into the space or realising the dream of the Hope-Probe as the first Arab satellite getting into its orbit," added Mazen.

Mohammed said, "The world had realised the power of UAE's vision and ability of an Emirati to accomplish the impossible and foster the spirit of optimism."

They visited several pavilions from around the world and rated this experience as once in a lifetime, creating golden and unforgettable memories.

Mohammed Al Alawi and Mazen Al Alwi at Expo 2020. Photo: Supplied

The two brothers have been residents at NMC's ProVita International Medical Centre in Al Ain since 2014 and wished to visit the fair once, which was accomplished by the hospital management with utmost care and safety.

Michael Davis, NMC Healthcare CEO, said that the World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as not merely the absence of disease but a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. "We try to deliver these positive experiences to our long-term care patients to assist in their happiness, well-being, and quality of life."

Michael Davis, NMC Healthcare CEO. Photo: Supplied

"I've known Mazen and Mohammed for a long time, and what better experience could these young men get than the Expo 2020. The UAE continuously brings optimism and hope to our patients." Davis added.

NMC's ProVita International Medical Centre is a long-term care provider, where most of the patients at the facility are resident patients.

The private hospital organises such real-life experiences for them regularly. Happiness that they get on account of such experiences help them stay connected with the mainstream world and the deep desire to make a comeback to near normal self gets to the fore.

