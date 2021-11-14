UAE: Boy loses Expo passport with over 100 stamps; Dubai authorities come to his rescue

Young visitor was also given a Season Pass to visit the mega-event

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 1:21 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 2:10 PM

A five-year-old boy, Hassan Ali Abbas, lost his Expo 2020 passport stamped with over 100 country pavilions during his eight visits to the Site.

Hassan was heartbroken and disappointed to lose his precious passport until Dubai Police brought his smile back.

Since the launch of Expo 2020 in October, Hassan and his mother have frequently visited the mega-event. After their last visit, Hassan realised he had lost his precious Expo passport, which he had been carrying around with pride.

Hassan's mother Farida Ali Abbas contacted Dubai Police, who in turn promptly communicated with Expo 2020.

Soon, the document was replaced with fresh stamps – and the young visitor was also given a Season Pass to visit Expo 2020 as often as he likes.

Farida said, "I cannot describe the great joy Hassan felt when we received a phone call from the Expo management telling us that his passport was ready and that we could come to collect it.

"The Expo 2020 team made a great effort to compensate Hassan for his lost passport, which has exceeded all expectations."

Farida also mentioned that the young boy was thrilled and surprised to see everything on display at the Site. He enjoyed the architecture, the gardens and parks, the games, and other entertainment offered by Expo 2020 to its visitors.

"Hassan was thrilled and proud that he had visited more than 100 country pavilions and had their stamps on his passport. He always kept the passport with him, and now and then looked at the pages and asked questions about the pavilions he had visited."

After losing the passport, Hassan and his mother returned to more than 60 places they had visited that day – but to no avail.

Now Hassan has a new mission - to visit all 192 country Pavilions at Expo 2020 to ensure his new passport bears the stamps of every nation participating in the largest event ever held in the region.

