UAE aims at net-zero emissions by 2050

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visits the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.— Wam

Dubai - The UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative seeks to underpin the nation’s dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact

by Issac John Published: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 12:45 AM Last updated: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 12:50 AM

The UAE rolled out on Thursday a game-changing initiative aimed at achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, making the nation the first in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to embark on such a futuristic journey.

The “UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative”, announced at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, seeks to underpin the nation’s dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commenting on the landmark programme, said: “We are committed to seize the opportunity to cement our leadership on climate change within our region and take this key economic opportunity to drive development, growth and new jobs as we pivot our economy and nation to net zero.

ALSO READ >>> UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh Mohammed

Organisations have to diversify renewable energy portfolios

With an investment of over Dh600 billion in renewable energy, our vision for a clean future is clear.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said with the announcement of the plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, the UAE continues its effective role in climate control issues, adding our support to international efforts to mitigate climate change with a range of effective community and economic initiatives.

“In achieving climate neutrality in the UAE by 2050, we aim to develop an approach that both drives sustainable economic growth and is an example of working together to achieve a better future for humanity.”

The announcement aligns with the Principles of the 50 — the UAE’s roadmap for accelerating national economic development to mark the country’s golden jubilee year — as the nation enters a new 50-year cycle of growth. The major economic opportunities offered by the path to net zero directly support a vision to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world.

Present at the announcement ceremony were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The ceremony was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; and Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

“The UAE Net Zero Strategic Initiative is an open invitation to the world to collaborate with the UAE in developing practical solutions, boosting multilateralism, and creating opportunities for sustainable socio-economic development,” Minister Al Jaber said.

The UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative aligns with the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries to prepare long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 C compared to pre-industrial levels.

“The UAE is focused on balancing the requirements of economic growth, social inclusion and cohesiveness and limiting the impact of climate change on our environment and natural resources,” said Minister Almheiri.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will lead and coordinate efforts to execute the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com