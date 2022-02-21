Sheikh Mohammed, Uruguay President discuss expanding economic partnership

By Wam Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 11:13 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday met with Luis Lacalle Pou, President of Uruguay, who is currently visiting the country to participate in his country’s National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, which took place during a tour of the Uruguay Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed and President Pou discussed ways of developing relations between their countries, especially in economic, investment and technology fields, as well as identifying new opportunities that help achieve the development goals of both sides.

They also reviewed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in consolidating ties between the people of the world and bringing world nations closer together.

For his part, President Pou stressed his country’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE, and expressed his hope that Uruguay’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will help achieve this goal.

He also congratulated the UAE leadership and people on Expo 2020 Dubai’s success, and lauded the UAE’s pioneering role in promoting dialogue, coexistence and peace globally, wishing the UAE leadership and people more success, progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Panama Pavilion, where he was briefed on Panama’s efforts to facilitate global trade through the Panama Canal, as well as the country’s various tourist attractions, including spectacular landscapes, diverse wildlife, and the five heritage sites inscribed on Unesco's World Heritage List.