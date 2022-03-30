Sheikh Mohammed honours Sheikh Saif for his contributions in making Expo 2020 Dubai a success

A total of 450 students participated in the competitions
Expo 20203 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for his exceptional contributions to making Expo 2020 Dubai a success.
Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the efforts of Sheikh Saif, reflect his dedication to serving the nation and represent a great example to follow.
ALSO READ:
The Dubai Ruler expressed his pride in the exceptional success of Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the civilisation, growth and development of the UAE.
Sheikh Hamdan, and Sheikh Maktoum also attended the honouring ceremony.
A total of 450 students participated in the competitions
Expo 20203 days ago
The minister said India’s film industry will reach $30 billion in the next two years
Expo 20203 days ago
Global artistes Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma to mark the end of the six-month-long extravaganza
Expo 20203 days ago
About 60 pavilions switched off their lights at intervals of one minute
Expo 20203 days ago
More than15,000 runners joined the race
Expo 20204 days ago
Lily will talk about her NFT venture which aspires to create the world’s first girls’ NFT community
Expo 20204 days ago
Within a matter of days, the world fair will come to an end; here's how diplomats and pavilion directors will remember it
Expo 20204 days ago
Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma lead line-up of international talent
Expo 20204 days ago