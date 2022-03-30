Sheikh Mohammed honours Sheikh Saif for his contributions in making Expo 2020 Dubai a success

Dubai Ruler also expresses his pride in the exceptional success of the world fair

DMO

By Web Desk Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 9:59 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for his exceptional contributions to making Expo 2020 Dubai a success.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the efforts of Sheikh Saif, reflect his dedication to serving the nation and represent a great example to follow.

ALSO READ:

The Dubai Ruler expressed his pride in the exceptional success of Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the civilisation, growth and development of the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan, and Sheikh Maktoum also attended the honouring ceremony.