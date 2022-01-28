PTTEP to Exhibit Advanced Technologies in Thailand Pavilion, World Expo 2020 Dubai
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), Thailand's national petroleum exploration and production company, participation at World Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase our advanced technologies and simplified solutions for the various needs of industry. Business owners, entrepreneurs and interested persons are invited to visit the PTTEP booth during January 30 to February 17, 2022, at Thailand Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, or visit online via PTTEP virtual booth.
Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo held in the Middle East region, which is one of PTTEP's strategic investment areas. The UAE has a very clear vision to embrace the energy transition, which aligns with PTTEP strategy to invest in cleaner energy such as natural gas and other technology-related businesses.
PTTEP is proud and honored to have been invited to showcase the innovations and technology at World Expo 2020 Dubai and to be a platinum sponsor of Thailand Pavilion. PTTEP and its subsidiary, AI and Robotics Ventures (ARV) will showcase cutting-edge technological innovations that PTTEP and ARV have developed in collaboration with partners, offering simplified solutions to meet the challenges of business and minimize environmental impact of operations for various industries such as exploration and production (E&P), agriculture and other industries. Highlighted innovation and technologies include "Nautilus", the world first autonomous and cost‐effective robot for subsea pipeline repair, "AiANG" Sprayer Drone, advanced drone to enable cost-effective precision farming with one stop service agriculture super-app, and "Xplorer", a pipeline inspection-class autonomous underwater vehicle.
Business owners, entrepreneurs and interested persons can experience PTTEP and ARV's advanced technologies at "Thailand Digital and Innovation Festival" from January 30 to February 17, 2022, at Thailand Pavilion, World Expo 2020 Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. For those who can't visit PTTEP booth, they can experience PTTEP virtual booth starting from 30 January 2022 onwards.
For more information, please visit http://www.pttep.com/en/Expo2020Dubai.aspx