Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends UAE military parade at Expo 2020 Dubai

Unlimited entries until March 31, 2022.
Expo 20206 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday attended the 'Union Fortress 8' military parade held at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Union Fortress event is an initiative by the UAE Armed Forces to demonstrate and highlight the role of its highly trained armed forces in safeguarding and securing the nation and its people. The event also highlights the military's modern equipment and technologies.
The parade involves several activities, including a joint drill by the various Armed Forces services.
The event, which is open to the public, aims to share the feelings of pride, unity and support of UAE Armed Forces personnel.
ALSO READ:
Unlimited entries until March 31, 2022.
Expo 20206 days ago
His expo voyage has been no ordinary feat. It was the result of an interesting promise made by his siblings.
Expo 20206 days ago
The event aimed at raising awareness on rare diseases marked the occasion of Rare Disease Day
Expo 20201 week ago
Visitors can watch award-winning composer and singer on March 5
Expo 20201 week ago
Nine students from Sheikha Bint Saeed Secondary School, Ajman, were selected to display their creativity
Expo 20201 week ago
Catherine Martin is leading Tourism Ireland’s biggest-ever sales mission to the Middle East, with a record 17 tourism businesses from the island nation taking part in the UAE
Expo 20201 week ago
These smart police station are basically for people living outside the mainland - such as The World Islands.
Expo 20201 week ago
Dubai Ruler posted photos of his visit to the two pavilions on Thursday
Expo 20201 week ago