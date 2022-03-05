Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends UAE military parade at Expo 2020 Dubai

The parade involves several activities, including a joint drill by the various Armed Forces services

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 6:44 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday attended the 'Union Fortress 8' military parade held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Union Fortress event is an initiative by the UAE Armed Forces to demonstrate and highlight the role of its highly trained armed forces in safeguarding and securing the nation and its people. The event also highlights the military's modern equipment and technologies.

The parade involves several activities, including a joint drill by the various Armed Forces services.

The event, which is open to the public, aims to share the feelings of pride, unity and support of UAE Armed Forces personnel.

