Our top 5 epic moments at Expo 2020

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.

Videos5 days ago

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.

Videos1 week ago

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.

Dubai World Cup2 weeks ago

Meet Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the woman who guided the UAE’s response to the pandemic

In a sit-down with Khaleej Times at her office in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Farida shares parts of her journey that has been filled with successes and challenges, and how she became at the forefront of the UAE's response plan for the worst pandemic seen in her (our) lifetime as the Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector and the Manager of Communicable Diseases Department, Abu Dhabi Centre of Public Health.

Videos1 month ago