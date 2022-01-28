Nobel winner Malala visits Pak pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Mohammed Al Alawi and Mazen Al Alwi are both suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Expo 20201 day ago
Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai visited the Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.
A video of Malala at the world fair was posted on the Pakistan pavilion’s official Twitter page.
The post read, “The Pakistan Pavilion is honoured to have Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, her husband Malik Asser, and her family visit our Pavilion today.”
The video showed the youngest Nobel laureate touring the pavilion with officials and her family members.
ALSO READ:
General manager of Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance and Malala’s husband Malik tweeted, “It was an amazing experience at the @Expo2020Pak. Felt proud of all the elements that make up our beautiful country. I encourage everyone to visit the Pakistan Pavilion.”
Mohammed Al Alawi and Mazen Al Alwi are both suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Expo 20201 day ago
250 pieces will be given out to participants to take home an event hosted by the Malaysia Pavilion
Expo 20201 day ago
New date for the performance will be announced soon
Expo 20203 days ago
Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation reached 72.5 million.
Expo 20203 days ago
About 3,500 participants turned up to take part in the second edition of Expo Run.
Expo 20206 days ago
All Expo staff and volunteers take frequent PCR tests to prevent the spread of infections at the world fair
Expo 20206 days ago
Fawad Chaudhry, Afzaal Mahmood, Ali Zafar and Hareem Farooq attended the event's inauguration
Expo 20206 days ago
The event will see 15 artists take over Jubilee Park on Saturday
Expo 20201 week ago