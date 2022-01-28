Nobel winner Malala visits Pak pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai visits Expo 2020 Dubai with her husband Malik Asser and other family members

Malala Yousafzai with Malik Asser at the Pakistani pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai.

By A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 9:52 PM

Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai visited the Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

A video of Malala at the world fair was posted on the Pakistan pavilion’s official Twitter page.

The post read, “The Pakistan Pavilion is honoured to have Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, her husband Malik Asser, and her family visit our Pavilion today.”

The video showed the youngest Nobel laureate touring the pavilion with officials and her family members.

General manager of Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance and Malala’s husband Malik tweeted, “It was an amazing experience at the @Expo2020Pak. Felt proud of all the elements that make up our beautiful country. I encourage everyone to visit the Pakistan Pavilion.”