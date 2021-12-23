New Year’s Eve in Dubai: Expo 2020 visitors to get free gift, witness drone countdown

The orchestra was slated to perform at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on December 22
Expo 20202 days ago
If you are planning to welcome New Year 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai, you will get a gift as you enter the venue.
The Expo 2020 team announced this in a marketing mail it sent out on Thursday.
Visitors are in for 13 hours of celebrations on New Year’s Eve, with festivities kicking off at 3pm and going all the way till 4am.
Drones will do the countdown to 2022 and two fireworks will light up the night sky at 12 midnight and 3am.
Revellers will also witness a midnight ‘ball drop’ at Al Wasl Plaza.
Organisers said the celebrations would adhere to extensive Covid safety measures. The Dubai Metro will run continuously throughout New Year’s Eve, organisers added.
Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, had said on Wednesday: “Celebrated by every country in the world, New Year’s Eve is a unique moment in time - celebrations made ever more poignant over these past two years as we address the pandemic together.
"As we continue to safely host 192 nations over 182 days, as the largest event ever held in the Arab world, we are thrilled to host a spectacular celebration of top class entertainment and activations, welcoming 2022 with open arms and renewed optimism for a brighter future.”
