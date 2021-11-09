Mumbai City football club partners with Expo 2020 Dubai

The team's shirts for the 2021-22 ISL season to display Expo 2020 lettering

By Wam Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 9:24 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 9:28 PM

Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC has announced a new global partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai for the 2021-22 season. The collaboration will see Expo 2020 become Mumbai City FC's principal partner.

As a part of the partnership, the Expo 2020 lettering will appear on the front of the defending ISL Champions' shirt for the season across their domestic and continental campaigns in the Indian Super League and the AFC Champions League.

Reflecting the global nature of Expo 2020 and its participants, as well as the diverse, multicultural population of the UAE, the partnership will see local activations at the world fair with Mumbai City amidst a host of events from stages across the world.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC said: "The World Expo is one of the most iconic events across the globe and through this partnership, we aim to learn from the global wealth of expertise at Expo 2020 in our bid to achieve sustainable success both on and off the pitch and in our communities. As we embark on an all-important season, with the ISL title defence as well as our maiden continental campaign in the 2022 AFC Champions League, we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai."

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer – Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Our partnership with Mumbai City FC will give us the opportunity to connect directly with so many football fans in India and the UAE. We also are looking to harness the power of sport in bringing 192 nations together in a collective mission to create a better future."