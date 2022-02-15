Look: Sheikh Mohammed meets Turkey President Erdogan at Expo 2020 Dubai

Erdogan arrived in the UAE on Monday for a two-day visit.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 2:56 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has received the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Government of Dubai Media Office said the two leaders discussed ways to further develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Erdogan had arrived in the UAE on Monday for a two-day visit.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Erdogan had reviewed the prospects of further consolidating bilateral relations and advancing cooperation and joint work between the two nations in various fields. They also discussed the latest regional and international issues and developments of interest.

Multiple agreements were inked between the two countries during the visit.