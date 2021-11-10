Look: Sheikh Mohammed attends theatrical show inspired by his book at Expo 2020

The theatrical performance was inspired by the Dubai Ruler's book 'My Story'

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 9:26 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 11:01 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended a theatrical show titled ‘Al-Adiyat - The Boy and the Horse’ at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza.

A theatrical work inspired by Sheikh Mohammed's book ‘My Story’, the show narrates the story of a young boy with a wise vision, who grows up to become a leader. It also tells the story of a horse that rediscovers her passion for life.

The show, which runs until November 18, features a poetic narrative that highlights how individuals can harness their hidden capabilities.

Directed by Amna Belhoul, executive creative director, Entertainment and Events, Expo 2020 Dubai, the 20-minute show was adapted from three stories included in Sheikh Mohammed's book ‘My Story’ - ‘Latifa’, ‘First Horse’ and the ‘First Race’.