Look: Sheikh Mohammed attends theatrical show inspired by his book at Expo 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended a theatrical show titled ‘Al-Adiyat - The Boy and the Horse’ at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza.
A theatrical work inspired by Sheikh Mohammed's book ‘My Story’, the show narrates the story of a young boy with a wise vision, who grows up to become a leader. It also tells the story of a horse that rediscovers her passion for life.
The show, which runs until November 18, features a poetic narrative that highlights how individuals can harness their hidden capabilities.
Directed by Amna Belhoul, executive creative director, Entertainment and Events, Expo 2020 Dubai, the 20-minute show was adapted from three stories included in Sheikh Mohammed's book ‘My Story’ - ‘Latifa’, ‘First Horse’ and the ‘First Race’.
