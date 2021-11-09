Look: Mohammad Al Gergawi, Klaus Schwab open Expo 2020 gate

A South Korean family were the 300,000th visitors
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated the 50th year of founding the World Economic Forum (WEF) during a ceremony on Tuesday.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, opened the gate to Expo 2020.
Expo 2020’s entry gates, each located at the entrance to one of three thematic districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), are the gateways to the sprawling 4.38 sqkm site.
Designed by the famous London-based architect Asif Khan, each gate has a set of two 21-metre-tall doors.
The WEF was held for the first time in January 1971, providing a global dialogue platform for decision makers and business leaders to shape the future in various sectors.
Al Gergawi said the gate opening ceremony signified the UAE government’s appreciation for the pivotal role undertaken by the WEF since its establishment.
Professor Schwab commended the deep-rooted ties between the WEF and the UAE government.
He said the UAE government serves as a “global role model in various fields”, and that the “outstanding organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the UAE’s leading vision of innovation, sustainability and opportunity”.
