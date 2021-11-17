Look: Emirates Literature Festival reveals 2022 line-up on Expo's Al Wasl Dome

Emirates Lit Fest will be held from February 3 to 12, 2022

by Somya Mehta Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 10:28 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 10:49 PM

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature on Wednesday announced its star-studded line-up for 2022, which includes the authors of Bridgerton, Chernobyl 1986 and House of Gucci.

The line-up was revealed at a one-of-kind event in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday under the magical Al Wasl Dome. The authors' names lit up in bold, transporting the audience to a whole other world.

The first few names to flash across the dome were Bridgerton author Julia Quinn, Chernobyl 1986 author Serhii Plokhy and House of Gucci author Sara Gay Forden. Bridgerton and Chernobyl 1986 have both been adapted into hit Netflix projects.

Forden's House of Gucci, on the other hand, has been turned into a movie starring Lady Gaga and Al Pacino.

Emirates Lit Fest will be held from February 3 to 12, 2022. It promised a compelling line-up for next year, featuring renowned authors across fiction, business, science, art and design and children's fiction, among others.

Other big names slated to participate at the festival include Gary Vaynerchuck, Indra Nooyi, Nadiya Hussain, David Walliams and Iman Mersal.

The literature festival will also showcase the much anticipated launch of Omar Saif Ghobash’s first novel.

With an array of literary workshops and debates, the brand new venue of the Habtoor City Hotels will be home to majority of the sessions of the festival. The full line-up of the authors can be found on their website.